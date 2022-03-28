Razorback Stanley Umude has been invited to the 68th annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, played April 13-16 in Portsmouth, Va. (Churchland HS).

The Portsmouth Invitational is the oldest amateur basketball tournament in the United States and the only postseason camp restricted to college basketball seniors. The Portsmouth Invitational is the first of two NBA pre-draft camps.

Umude averaged 11.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in helping the Razorbacks reach the NCAA Elite 8. Thanks to ranking ninth in the NCAA in scoring last season (21.6 ppg at South Dakota State), Umude ends his collegiate career with 1,960 points and is 1 of 18 active NCAA Division I players to have at least 1,500 points and 600 rebounds, ending with 720 boards.

Amazingly, as the season progressed and the games meant more, Umude’s stats continued to improve.

• Non-SEC Games: 8.6 ppg – 45% FG – 24% 3PT – 66.7% FT – 4.5 rpg

• SEC Games: 13.9 ppg – 46% FG – 39.6% 3PT – 67.3% FT – 4.7 rpg

• SEC-NCAA Tourney: 12.8 ppg – 48.1% FG – 40.7% 3PT – 1.000% FT – 4.7 rpg

In his first NCAA Tournament game (Arkansas vs. Vermont), Umude had maybe his best career game. He led the team with 21 points, making 3-of-4 from 3-point range, tied his season-high with nine rebounds and became the first Razorback to play 40 minutes in an NCAA tournament game and have zero turnovers. Umude was additionally 6-of-6 at the line with the six makes being a season high and six attempts tying a season high. Among the six at the line, two came with 9:34 left to give Arkansas a lead it would not relinquish. For good measure, he added two blocked shots.

Umude scored in double figures 20 times, including 16 times after SEC play began. He posted a season-high 31 pints in the win at Georgia, making a career-high six 3-pointers, and matched that career-high with six triples to score 23 points at Missouri.

Umude made the Department’s Honor Roll (3.0-3.49 GPA) for Fall 2021 and is a member of the Southeastern Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council.

Prior to Arkansas, he played four seasons at South Dakota, earning 1st team All-Summit League twice (2021 & 2019) and 2nd team all-league once (2020). Umude graduated from South Dakota in the spring of 2021 with a Bachelor of General Studies degree and was pursuing a second undergraduate degree at Arkansas in arts & sciences. Umude scored 1,520 points at USD to rank 11th on the Coyotes’ all-time list.