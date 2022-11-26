Arkansas and Kansas State’s women’s basketball teams will meet Sunday in a battle of women’s college basketball teams off to 7-0 starts.

Makayla Daniels had a team-high 21 points as the Razorbacks remain undefeated Saturday night by downing Clemson 76-62 Saturday in the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Gabby Gregory, averaging just 13 points per game, had a career-high 33 as No. 25 Kansas State whipped Northern Arizona 93-80.

Chrissy Care had 19 points, Saylor Poffenbarger 15 points and 9 rebounds and Erynn Barnum 14 points and nine caroms in the Razorbacks’ second win in as many days in St. Thomas.

Arkansas used a 21-5 run in the second half to win a game in which it forced 25 turnovers.

The two teams were tied 15-15 at the end of the first quarter and 24-24 at halftime.

Ale’Jah Douglas led the Tigers with 13 points and three steals, while Ruby Whitehorn added 10 points.