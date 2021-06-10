University of Arkansas basketball player arrested on Dickson Street for fighting, injuring officers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A University of Arkansas basketball player was arrested on Dickson Street after fighting with multiple people and police.

Kamani Johnson, 21, was booked into the Washington County Detention Center for disorderly conduct just before midnight.

According to a preliminary report, multiple people were fighting and blocking the roadway near Dickson Street and North School Avenue.

Officers made contact with Johnson who was instigating and agitating the crowd. When officers attempted to separate Johnson from the crowd, he attempted to strike an officer.

Several people attempted to escort Johnson away from the incident to avoid arrest but Johnson continued to move eastbound yelling and antagonizing the crowd and blocking the roadway.

He refused to comply with verbal commands and continually tried to fight people. Johnson was told he was under arrest but refused to place his hands behind his back.

According to the report, Johnson grasped a nearby light pole for stability to prevent arrest. He actively resisted arresting officers, which resulted in injuries to officers. He was eventually handcuffed and secured.

Johnson posted bond and was released from jail early on June 10.

He will appear in court on July 15.

Arkansas Razorbacks head basketball coach Eric Musselman released the following statement regarding Kamani Johnson:

We have been made aware of the incident involving Kamani Johnson,” head men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman said. “We are in the process of gathering more information from the proper authorities. His status with the team will be determined once we have made a thorough review of the information. Eric Musselman

Johnson played two seasons at the University of Arkansas Little Rock before signing with the Razorbacks on October 26, 2020. Johnson will be eligible for the 2021-2022 season.

Stay with KNWA/KFTA for additional information.