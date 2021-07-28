University of Arkansas grad assistant wins gold at Tokyo Olympics

United States’ Kelsey Plum (5) heads to the basket past France’s Mamignan Toure during a women’s 3-on-3 semifinal basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

TOKYO (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas women’s basketball grad assistant Kelsey Plum helped lift the United States 3×3 basketball team to the top of the Olympic podium on Wednesday.

Plum, a current WNBA player for the Las Vegas Aces, was instrumental in the U.S. Women’s run to gold, leading all tournament scorers with 55 total points.

🥇 GOLD IT IS 🥇



The U.S. Women take gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games!



🇺🇸 #USAB3x3 x #Tokyo2020 #3×3 pic.twitter.com/5wpVd1KSgA — USA Basketball 3×3 (@usab3x3) July 28, 2021

The United States defeated the Russian Olympic Committee, 18-15, in the finals.

It’s the first time 3-on-3 basketball has been featured as an Olympic sport.

China defeated France, 16-14, in the women’s bronze medal match.