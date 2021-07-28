University of Arkansas grad assistant wins gold at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas women’s basketball grad assistant Kelsey Plum helped lift the United States 3×3 basketball team to the top of the Olympic podium on Wednesday.
Plum, a current WNBA player for the Las Vegas Aces, was instrumental in the U.S. Women’s run to gold, leading all tournament scorers with 55 total points.
The United States defeated the Russian Olympic Committee, 18-15, in the finals.
It’s the first time 3-on-3 basketball has been featured as an Olympic sport.
China defeated France, 16-14, in the women’s bronze medal match.