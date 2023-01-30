FAYETTEVILLE – Due to the inclement weather and Sassy’s being closed, tonight’s (Jan. 30) Eric Musselman Live radio show will be done remotely only. The show will still be broadcast live from 7-8 pm and carried across the Learfield Razorback Sports Network.

Head coach Eric Musselman and Chuck Barrett will call into the Learfield studio and conduct their normal interview. Also, later in the show, a guest will join the conversation.

ERIC MUSSELMAN LIVE REMAINING SCHEDULE

At Sassy’s Barbeque and Grille on Steamboat Drive off Wedington

Call 479-435-6996 to reserve a table