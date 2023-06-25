BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

The Valley View-to-Arkansas baseball pipeline added a fourth connection on Sunday night.

Blazers’ senior-to-be right handed pitcher and Arkansas Sticks/White Sox standout Eli Crecelius (6-2, 210) flipped his commitment from Louisiana-Monroe to the Diamond Hogs.

“Just from the time I was a kid and just watching Arkansas baseball, it’s been my dream school my whole life,” Crecelius said.

“I feel like I made the decision to go to ULM a little too early. I feel like I should have waited out my decision a little bit longer.

“My (fastball) velo (velocity) went up and I decided to de-commit and see things out. The Hogs hopped on me and it’s just a blessing really.”

Crecelius joins fellow 2024 standouts and Valley View teammates Lawson Ward and Jonesboro transfer Lance Davis and 2026 prospect Keaton Mathis as Arkansas pledges.

Junior Ole Miss commit Slade Caldwell makes it five Valley View Division I prospects.

“That was one of my other (factors) in my decision,” Crecelius said. “I know people as well as it being my dream school…I’ve spent my whole life with them and to be able to have another year of high school and then go spend four more years with them in college is just awesome.”

Crecelius is coming off a junior season in which he went 8-1 with a 2.04 ERA for the Blazers (29-5).

He allowed 18 earned runs and 24 hits, fanned 93 and walked 31 in 61 2/3 innings on the mound.

“I have been up to 92, but that is really not my best thing,” Crecelius said. “I am not going to kill people with velo. I throw a slider, that’s one of my main pitches and I can throw that any time I want to.

“I usually start off good hitters with that. I can throw the slider in any count and get it to where I want it to go.

“The change up to lefties is a developing pitch and is just getting way better, being able to throw that in the zone and get hitters off balance. So while I don’t throw as hard as some people, it works when you mix all of your pitches up.”

Valley View appeared in its third consecutive state championship game, having won the Class 4A title in 2021, falling to Harrison in 10 innings in 2022 and being outlasted by Little Rock Christian 4-3 in nine innings this past season.

“It’s just how all of our players contribute,” Crecelius said of the programs success under head coo coach Johnny Allison. “Even if some of our players are not in the game, they are able us gets signs, helping us win any way possible. They just do their job and the best they can.

“And if they are not doing their job, the next guy is going to pick them up. I would also say one of other main things is we do a lot of mental game training before and after practice that helps us get the right mindset of what’s to come in big situations.

“So when that big situation does come, we are not worried about anything because we know what we are going to do in our minds.”



Crecelius is pitching this summer for the Arkansas Sticks/ White Sox scout team that is headed up by Sticks coach Chase Brewster.

“Eli has been amazing all summer,” Brewster said. “He has 3 wins in 3 weekends, and was up to 92 mph at East Coast Pro tryouts.

“He was unbelievable again this spring at Valley View for Coach Allison. Their high school pitching staff has four Razorback commits on it with him, Lance Davis, Keaton Mathis, and Lawson Ward.

“They’ve done some great things over there and it has really started to show in the summer. Eli has been great, and I know he is going to do great things in Fayetteville.”

Crecelius is part of 10 Razorback commits on Sticks/White Sox roster along with Ward, Davis, Olate (Kan.) outfielder Cameron Carter, Texarkana (Texas) infielder/oufielder Brenton Clark, Melbourne pitcher Grant Wren, Puklaski Academy pitcher Kel Busby, Batesville pitcher Mark Brissey, Bryant pitcher Gideon Moates and Fayetteville pitcher/infielder Landon Shaefer.