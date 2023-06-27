BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

One day after watching an SEC team win the College World Series for a fourth straight time and in five of last six events held, Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn was already thinking about adding to those numbers.

Van Horn, whose team won a share of the SEC regular season championship this year, wants his Razorbacks to follow in the footsteps of Florida (2017), Vanderbilt (2019), Mississippi State (2021), Ole Miss (2022) and LSU (2023).

Arkansas came within an out of winning it all in 2018, but Oregon State rallied to win in game two of the championship series and then the Beavers won game three.

The Razorbacks have been to three of the five last College World Series and also won a pair of SEC championships when it didn’t make it to Omaha.

“This is the fifth year in a row that we get to design a ring for these guys and it is pretty special,” Van Horn said. “An SEC championship is really hard to get. We want to take one more step. Obviously our goal is to win a national championship and if we can get all the pieces to come back, we are going to do everything we can to get one here in the next year or two.”

It helps that Arkansas knows that knows it will have Hagen Smith and Brady Tygart to head up its starting pitching staff and has definite returnees coming back in Peyton Stovall and Kendall Diggs.

Van Horn and his staff have have added five portal additions since the season ended and have the nation’s top recruiting class coming in although that’s expected to take a hit during the Major League Baseball Draft on July 9-11.

“It’s pretty simple,” Van Horn said. “You know who you lose, you know who you’ve got coming back. Do you need to plug in a guy for depth or do you need a left-handed hitter, right-handed hitter, maybe a reliever or two? That’s kind of what we’ve done.”

The portal additions are Texas Tech catcher Hudson Clark, Tarleton State first baeman/outfielder Jack Wagner, Sacramento State shortstop Wehiwa Aloy , Missouri outfielder Ty Wilmsmeyer and Kansas relief pitcher Stone Hewlett.

“Well, I feel good about every one of them who’s committed to come and play for us,” noted Van Horn, who said he can not talk about them specifically yet. “They’re just good people. We’ve had them in, been around them and I think they’ll contribute a lot next year. We’re good with what we have coming in so far.”

Van Horn made it clear that Arkansas could still dip into the portal for more help.

“Well, I think more than anything, if we do anything else, it just needs to be the right guy,” Van Horn said. “It needs to be the right makeup, mentality, teammate. There’s a few high-profile names out there and it gets a little crazy.

“But I feel good about the guys we have coming back. We’ve got almost, shoot, 15-18 guys out playing summer ball, working hard and they’ve been in our program. So we feel good about them.

“Obviously if there was somebody who could really help us on the mound or in the field, we would definitely be interested. It’s not like we feel like we’re not going to be able to put good players at every position next year. So I would answer that with, ‘We’ll just wait and see.”

There are several current Razorbacks who will likely be high draft picks per MLB Pipeline draft rankings with Jace Bohforen (61), pitchers Hagen Smith (99) and Hunter Hollan (83) and outfielder Tavian Josenberger (114).

“I think the obvious ones that are going to be pretty good picks are Josenberger and Wagner,” Van Horn said. “Obviously Josenberger could come back, Wagner’s used his eligibility. Bohrofen, he could come back as well.”

Arkansas’ quest for a national title would be helped if it could get some of its top recruits through the Major League Draft on July 9-11.

“The draft, I’m done complaining about it, and I think every Division I coach, we’ve talked about it until we’re blue in the face,” Van Horn said. “The draft should have been two weeks ago. Or at the very latest now. At the very latest. So at least we could move on and figure this thing out.”

The top-rated Razorback signees ranked by MLB Pipline are Aidan Miller, Aidan Miller (12), Walker Martin (28) and Nazzan Zanetello (52) and outfielder Kendall George (60).

A trio of Arkansas pitching signees – Hunter Dietz (138), Barrett Kent (150) and Gabe Gaeckle (158) – and catcher Ryder Helfrick (197) are also ranked in the top 200.

“We don’t know what’s going to go on with Aidan Miller or Walker Martin,” Van Horn said. “We are talking with them, trying to figure out what kind of money they’re going to demand to sign and what they’re really thinking. Do they really want to school?

“Having all those conversations, it’s just what you do. But you have to be smart about it. You can dream about getting all these guys. We don’t want to dream around here. We’re more about reality. So we’ve tried to handle some things, take care of some things, and hoping we can maybe sneak one of those three or four position players that are going to sign through.”

Van Horn does feel good about adding to his team’s pitching depth, which would be even better if 2023 weekend starter Hunter Hollan stays another year and doesn’t turn professional.

“We’ve got some other guys (signees) that are going to be really good that are not going to be drafted, or they’re going to be drafted low and they’re probably going to make it to school,” Van Horn said. “Pitching-wise, with the high school kids, we’re going to get some of these guys. We may lose a couple, but we’re going to get a lot of them those guys through and there’s going to be a really good pitching class.

“The position players, it might be a little more difficult to get some of these high-end hitters, unfortunately. But we’re doing everything we can to figure it out.”

Tidbits:

• DVH would love to have pitcher Hollan back, but expects some MLB team to sign him. He noted that veteran pitchers Will McEntire and Zack Morris plan on coming back unless they sign a deal.

• Pitcher Dillon Carter is rehabbing from injury and working hard. A decision on whether he will be able to play next season would be made late and if he did pitch, it would be late in the season.

• The NCAA has increased the roster limit from 35 to 40.

• He expects Stovall to be healthy and play second base next season. Peyton Holt is draft eligible, but if back he would be a utility player that could play just about anywhere.

• 3B Caleb Cali would be back unless given a really good draft/free agent deal and catcher Parker Rowland has plans to return.

• Jayson Jones is having a good summer and could play at 3B, SS or in the outfield. DVH sees a similarity to the way Diggs improved over last season and thinks that and could happen for Jones.

• Tygart is expected to be a full-time starter. He is not pitching this summer so he can get fully healthy, get in better shape, etc.

“One hundred percent,” Van Horn said. “We just have got to get get him in really good shape, get him healthy where he feels great all the time, where he knows he is mentally and feels great and he can just go out and pitch.

“I think you saw a lot different demeanor pitcher this last five or six weeks of the season where we were pitching him 30 pitches here, 30 pitches there before we kind of moved him up. You didn’t see a guy that was all crazy out there and just trying to throw the ball 95, 96 and a bunch of breaking balls. You saw him pitch. He threw his fast ball – whether it was a two-seamer or a four-seamer or his change up.

“I think he showed everyone, at least in our dugout, that he deserves every opportunity to be a conference starter next year. I think 100 percent that he 100 percent has what it takes. Just got to get him right.”

• Smith would also be a full-time starter instead of the hybrid role. That’s unless he comes and ask to close and DVH says no one has ever asked to do that instead of start.

“I’d say he’s a for sure starter, unless he came up to me and said ‘Coach, I really want to come out of the pen,’ and it’s slim to none that anybody ever says that,” Van Horn said. “I think he’s a starter. He’s been through it. He’s done everything – middle relief, close, start.

“He’s still really young. I think he turns 20 in August, like August 18 or something. He’ll be 20 all next year and be 20 at the draft. We saw a jump from him physically this past year. We’ll see another jump in him where he’s going to really, in our opinion, come into the man strength, so to speak. Mature, great kid, great worker. Love him. You know, he cares. He really cares, and I think he’s going to be a superstar.”

• DVH says McEntire does want to be the first guy out of the bullpen and pitch multiple innings if needed. Could even close if needed.

• Van Horn talked about how the portal was destroying mid-majors and that some coaches had retired over.

• He believes LSU and some others used the NIL better than others – including Arkansas – but that won’t be a problem for Arkansas in the future.