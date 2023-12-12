BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

While the Arkansas football program’s portal recruiting and NIL financial health have dominated the December sports discussion in Fayetteville, rest assured the Diamond Hogs are eying both as well.

The November 28th announcement of the aptly named Arkansas Edge becoming the official NIL collective was met with enthusiasm by Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn, whose team opens its 2024 season on Feb. 16.

The goal of Arkansas Edge is to raise as much money as possible to pass on to all 465-plus Arkansas student athletes.

It is doing so through donations, membership and corporate sponsorships with a full-time staff under the auspices of Blueprint Sports (BPS).

Other schools aligned with BPS include Tennessee, Kansas, Kansas State, Arizona, Penn State , Stanford, Villanova, UNLV, Gonzaga, Maryland, Boston College and others.

“I love it,” Van Horn said dueling a recent media opportunity. “We need it. I can’t really talk about it, but there is a lot going on in the SEC and ACC and all over the country.

“You just want to be able to compete for players on an equal basis. That would be huge for our program if we knew where we were at with the collective and knew where these guys have an opportunity to come in and get some employment and know what they are going to get before they got here. It would be big.

“So I’m excited about Edge and them getting to work. We will do whatever we can, whatever the rules let us do to point out things and help them. I appreciate them a lot.”

• • •

Arkansas, which opens its season on Feb. 16-20 with a four-game series with visiting James Madison, recently unveiled its 2024 recruiting class.

“There is a lot involved in recruiting now as you know,” Van Horn said. “There is 11.7 scholarships. There are other ways. There are some teams that have a little more than others – I’ll just leave it at that.

“It is really hard to put together maybe two or three top five ranked classes. We had an incredible class coming in this year. I just have to be careful on how I word this with all these things.

“But we went out and got some really good players that really want to be at Arkansas. There is a lot of kids that we felt like we probably could have gotten, but after talking with them and being around them, sometimes financially we just couldn’t get them so to speak. So we did the best new could.”

Arkansas’ 2023 recruiting class was ranked first nationally by Perfect Game while the 2024 one – featuring 17 high school players and two junior college players, is 18th.

It is the ninth consecutive year the baseball program has had a Top 20 class in Perfect Game’s rankings, which had Arkansas in its top five nationally for five straight classes.

The class includes 10 pitchers, including eight right-handers and two left-handers, as well as nine position players, including four outfielders, three infielders and a pair of catchers.

This year’s group of Razorback signees hail from two countries – United States (18) and Australia (1) – and represent eight different states – Arkansas (7), California (2), Georgia (1), Kansas (1), Missouri (1), Nebraska (1), Oklahoma (2) and Texas (3).

“Recruits these days want a great opportunity to play now and they see that you have a one or two ranked class come in and a couple of guys are there are their position, you have to deal with that a little bit and a few other things with the different guys,” Van Horn said.

“I really like the class we have coming in – athletic, some good arms, solid guys that I think can come in and contribute quick. Recruiting these days, again, it is never over.

“It wasn’t before, but it is even moreso now. We are recruiting until the day we start school just because of the landscape of everything.

“…Excited to watch them play, see how they do this spring and try to get as many those guys to school.”

• • •

After opening the season at home, Arkansas will once again play a trio of contests at Globe Life Stadium, the Texas Rangers’ home in Arlington.

The Razorbacks are playing in the College Baseball Series on Feb. 23-25.

Arkansas is set to face Oregon State at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, Oklahoma State on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Michigan at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

All games will be streamed by Flo Sports.

Weekend tickets are $51 for adults and $33 for those age 13 and under and can be purchased at https://globelifefield.com/event/college-baseball-series-20240303/

Globe Life Stadium is hosting a quartet of events of baseball from Feb. 16-March 3.

The first weekend is the Shriners Children Showdown on Feb. 16-18 featuring Nebraska, Baylor, Oregon, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas Tech.

The contests will continue Tuesday and Wednesday Feb. 20-21 with Texas Tech, Boise State, Oregon State, Oklahoma State and Abilene Christian all involved.

The last weekend of college baseball at Globe Life Stadium will be on March 1-3 and have USC, TCU, Arizona State and Texas A&M.

Photo by John D. James