BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Before Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn turned his full attention to the 2024 season, he had one very important thing to finish off the 2023 campaign.

That would be passing out his team’s SEC regular season championship rings on Wednesday to team that went 43-18 overall and 20-10 in league action while tying with Florida.

The Razorbacks would fall twice to Texas Tech in the Fayetteville NCAA Regional.

“Giving them that ring was special,” Van Horn said during a Thursday morning media opportunity. “And they weren’t celebrated at all. The season was over. Bang, we moved on. People were disappointed. I love that team, and I wanted to make sure they felt that from our staff.

“We tried to get as many of them back that weren’t still on this team to the little celebration we had yesterday kind of privately.”

LSU, who finished second in the SEC Western Division and third overall in the regular season standings, would go on to win the national championship.

“What bothers me is we won the SEC championship and a lot of people didn’t even realize that,” Van Horn said. “I mean, we won the SEC two out of the last three years whether we tied with Florida or not. I just felt like the season ended (prematurely). It was kind of sad. I felt bad for the team. They weren’t really celebrated.

“We won the SEC championship in baseball. LSU won the national championship. They had the most talented team in the country. They kicked it into gear at the end of the year, but our guys fought all year long with a bunch of injuries.

“I was just so proud of them, and I told them that yesterday, that I haven’t been around a bunch of guys that fought like they did. Two pitchers, three pitchers, go down. A couple of position players, starters, go down. We just kept finding ways to win.”

The Razorback also elected captains on Wednesday with pitcher Hagen Smith, outfielder Kendall Diggs and second baseman Peyton Stovall being named tri-captains.

“We also voted on team captains and Hagen Smith was one of them,” Van Horn said. “I mean, I don’t know if I’ve ever had one player get so many votes. I mean it was almost unanimous. Forty-something guys. Super excited about him.

“And then Kendall Diggs really stepped up as a leader. He was kind of quiet his first couple of years. This year, a lot more verbal, works hard. The players love him. He was selected as a team captain.

“And then Peyton Stovall who was a captain last year. I thought it was big that the players voted for him again. We have so many new guys, and this is a(n injured) guy who didn’t play on the field in the scrimmages all fall, but I think they saw his work ethic, his rehab work, and they know his talent level and the way he talked to the guys this fall.

“I feel super excited about the three guys they selected as captain. If you had asked me I probably would have taken the same three guys.”

Van Horn summed up his team’s fall workouts.

“Fall went great,” Van Horn said. “For the most part, stayed healthy, which is always a concern in the fall. The fall’s all about development. It still is. We’re still going through that. But got to see a lot of good things. Excited about where the program is and the potential of what could happen this spring.

Arkansas will open its 2024 season by hosting James Madison in a four-game set Feb. 16-19.

The Razorbacks will then travel to Arlington, Texas, to play three games in the College Baseball Series on Feb. 23-25 at Globe Life Stadium.

Arkansas will face Oregon State Friday at 7 p.m., Oklahoma State Saturday at Saturday at 7 and Michigan Sunday at 1 p.m.

• • •

Beginning in the 2025 season, Oklahoma and Texas will join the SEC and there will no longer be divisions in what will then be a 16-team league.

“I wouldn’t call it sadness, but I’m not in love with top-to-bottom with that many teams,” Van Horn said. “I might have been one of the coaches in the room that voiced my opinion. I think baseball is about divisions. Just seems like we follow MLB on a lot of things. Rules, this and that.

“I would have liked to have seen two divisions or four divisions. I don’t know, but it is what it is. It’s going to be strange if there’s a year we don’t play Mississippi State or LSU. It’ll just be different. But it is what it is.

“It’s like what we always tell the players, whoever’s on the schedule, that’s who we’ve got to go and find a way to beat them. Don’t get too high or too low. I think with the way the league is set up, you bring in Oklahoma and Texas, two established baseball powers. National championships won over the years. Many by Texas, obviously.”

Van Horn, whose team will have Ole Miss and Missouri as permanent foes, does think having 16 teams might ensure not as many worthy programs get into the NCAA Regionals.

“There are going to be some really, really good baseball teams that are a lot better than a lot of teams in regionals that aren’t going to get in because the league is so deep,” Van Horn said.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever get more than 10, but really we should probably get 13. Somewhere in there every year. The league is going to be really tight when you look at No. 7 in the league through 16, or 14.

“I think there’s going to be a little bit of chaos. But yeah, going to miss some of those teams here-and-there. We’ll see how it turns out. If it’s great, it’s great. If it’s not, I’m sure they’ll tweak it over the next few years.”

Photo by John D. James