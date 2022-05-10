FAYETTEVILLE — Several national media outlets project the 2022 Razorbacks to be among the best teams in the SEC this fall.
Arkansas is coming off a 9-4 season and the majority of the national media in their early Top 25 rankings have the Hogs No. 4 in the SEC, third in the West behind Alabama and Texas A&M with Georgia the only East team ahead of them. But @betonline_ag doesn’t hold the Razorbacks in the same status.
They have released the odds for the SEC teams to win the conference title this fall.
Alabama, 1-1
Georgia, 5-4
Texas A&M, 11-1
Florida, 33-1
Ole Miss, 33-1
Kentucky, 40-1
Tennessee, 40-1
LSU, 50-1
Arkansas, 66-1
Auburn, 66-1
South Carolina, 100-1
Mississippi State, 200-1
Missouri, 400-1
Vanderbilt, 500-1