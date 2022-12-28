MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KWNA/KFTA) — In a wild finish in Memphis, Arkansas was able to come out victorious 55-53 over Kansas to win their second consecutive bowl game.

Arkansas had a 38-23 lead with then 2 minutes left in the game, but the Jayhawks rallied to push the game into overtime.

The Hogs opened up the game with a good drive down the field, but it ended with a Cam Little field goal to give the Hogs a 3-0 lead.

Kansas answered back quickly. Jalon Daniels hooked up with Ky Thomas for a wide open touchdown to give the Jayhawks a 7-3 lead.

After than, Arkansas grabbed momentum and held on tight.

KJ Jefferson hit Matt Landers for a 59-yd touchdown to give the Hogs the lead once more 10-7.

Then coming off a botched kick-off return by Kansas, Arkansas capitalized as tight end Ty Washington scored his first touchdown as a Razorback.

The Arkansas defense got into the fun, Dwight McGlothern added another interception to his season, and the offense thanked him with a Jefferson rushing score.

Arkansas’ 24 points in the first half was the most points scored by a team in a single quarter in Liberty Bowl history.

Arkansas entered halftime with a 31-13 lead.

Starting the 3rd quarter, Arkansas was able to drive down the field and score on a 2-yard run by Rashod Dubinion.

Kansas was able to add more points on the board, and as the game entered the 4th quarter, Arkansas led 38-20.

Kansas was able to rally from behind and put together some improbable football to tie this game with 41 seconds left. Off a fumble recovery, the Jayhawks scored a touchdown, recovered an onside kick, scored again, and completed a 2-pt conversion to tie.

Ending the season at 7-6, Arkansas opens up the 2023 season in Little Rock at War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina.