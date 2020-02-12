Vols roll as Hogs collapse for third straight loss in 82-61 debacle in Knoxville

Arkansas’s recent tailspin devolved into a painful head-on collision Tuesday as the Tennessee Volunteers wrecked the Razorbacks, 82-61, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

Arkansas (16-8, 4-7 SEC) has now lost three straight games and six of their last eight outings, but for the first time this season the Hogs were blown out with no shot at pulling out a win at the end. Arkansas’s first seven losses were by a combined 30 points (an average margin of 4.3 points) with the previous largest losing margin being 7 points.

The Hogs are now 4-5 in true road games, including 2-4 in SEC road games. It was their second straight blowout loss in Knoxville in the last two seasons as the Vols won, 106-87, in January 2019.

Tennessee (14-10, 6-5 SEC) enjoyed runs of 7-0, 20-7, and 7-0 while racing out to a commanding 40-23 halftime lead, and the Vols put to bed any notion that the Hogs might claw their way back in with a 17-5 surge that was good for a 65-38 lead at the midway point of the second half.

The Razorbacks were horrendous from the outset in most aspects of the game that determine wins and losses …

* Arkansas went 7:44 in the first half without a field goal, but managed to top that with an 8:40 stretch in the second half without a bucket. For the game, the Razorbacks were 15-of-49 shooting for 30.6% (including 5-of-16 from 3 for 31.3%).

* Arkansas was outrebounded 40-29 and finished minus-24 in points-in-the-paint (40-16) and minus-5 in second-chance-points (13-8).

* One of the top team’s in the nation in turnover margin coming in, Arkansas lost the turnover battle (14-11).

* Arkansas shot six more free throws than Tennessee but made only two more (26-of-36 for 72.2% for the Hogs compared to 24-of-30 for 80% for the Vols).

* Arkansas’s defense yielded 26-of-53 field goal shooting (49.1%), including 6-of-16 from 3 (37.5%), both numbers significantly higher than the Hogs’ defensive field goal efficency on the season.

“You know we didn’t play very well,” said first-year Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman, who now has experienced two separate three-game league losing streaks during the 2019-20 campaign after not having any in four seasons at Nevada. “You could go all the way down from rebounding, start the game with too many turnovers, we didn’t even catch the ball cleanly. I mean we bobbled passes. The only thing I can really say … and nobody wants to hear it, but we’ve got to figure out how to get ready for our next game (at home against Mississippi State) on Saturday.

“Disappointing effort. Wish we would have played better, wish we would have played harder, but we didn’t. And we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us for sure.”

Tennesse freshman guard Santiago Vescovi — a 6-3 lefty from Uruguay — lit the Razorbacks up with career highs in scoring (20 points on 6-of-10 field goals, including 3-of-4 from 3, and 3-of-4 free throws) and assists (8 dimes) in 31 minutes.

Senior 6-5 guard Jordan Bowden had 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists in 38 minutes. Junior 6-9 big man John Fulkerson had 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 1 block in 28 minutes. Junior 6-6 foward Yves Pons had 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 block in 31 minutes. Freshman 6-8 forward Olivier Nkamhoua chipped in 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 block in 19 minutes.

Arkansas junior guard Mason Jones — the SEC’s leading scorer coming in at 20.5 points per game — played off the bench for the first time this season in what Musselman described in a pre-game interview as a move to inject “scoring punch” off the bench. Jones finished with 9 points (1-of-10 field goals, including 1-of-5 from 3, plus 6-of-6 free throws) to go with 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 turnovers in 24 minutes.

Senior grad-transfer Jimmy Whitt, Jr., played all 40 minutes and led the Hogs with 19 points (4-of-13 field goals and 11-of-16 free throws), 3 steals, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and only 1 turnover. Sophomore guard Desi Sills played 34 minutes and finished with 11 points (2-of-14 field goals, including 2-of-8 from 3, and 5-of-8 free throws), 4 rebounds, and 3 turnovers.

For Hog fans looking for a silver lining in the last two road losses, sophomore Reggie Chaney scored in double figures for the second straight game (he had 10 points on 4-of-4 field goals and 2-of-3 free throws) and he led the team in rebounding for the second straight game (he grabbed 6 boards against the Vols). Chaney played only 20 minutes due to foul trouble.

“I just think when we play teams that are physically tough, we really struggle,” Musselman said. “We have to get stronger. We’re small, yet we still get pushed off our spots as well … I thought Jimmy tried to attack the rim, and I thought Desi did as well. You know we got 36 foul shots, but we’ve got to make open shots … We didn’t have any offensive flow, and like I said we’ve just got to get ready for Missisissippi State.

“There’s not much else I can say, other than I’m sure the fans are extremely disappointed, and so am I, so is our coaching staff.”

Up next for Arkansas, the Razorbacks return home to Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville to host Mississippi State on Saturday in a game scheduled to tip off at noon CT.