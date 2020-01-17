Walker Set To Lead Razorbacks’ Strength Staff

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Head coach Sam Pittman has tabbed Jamil Walker to lead Arkansas’ strength and conditioning staff.

Walker will serve as the Director of Strength and Conditioning after working at Georgia for the last three seasons as the associate strength and conditioning coach. While with the Bulldogs, the team saw incredible success winning the 36 games during the three-year stretch, including the 2018 Rose Bowl and playing for a national championship that same season.

Walker played at Wisconsin before becoming an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Badgers in 2009. As a player, he was a part of one of the most successful periods in UW history. At the time of graduation, his class was the winningest in program history going 40-11 during his four years on the field. The Badgers won the Capital One Bowl in consecutive years in 2006 and 2007.