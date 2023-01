FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas fell to 1-5 in conference play, and 12-6 on the season Wednesday night after a 79-76 loss on the road at Missouri.

The Hogs had 4 players foul out of the game, and 21 turnovers.

After the game Eric Musselman and Anthony Black spoke with the media about the loss and what the Hogs need to do to bounce back.

Arkansas hosts Ole Miss on Saturday at 11am on ESPN2.