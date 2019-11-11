WATCH: Arkansas Athletic Director discusses future of Razorback football

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek is meeting with the media to discuss the firing of Chad Morris and introduce interim head coach Barry Lunney Jr.
Watch the entire press conference in the video above.
