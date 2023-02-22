FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Gymbacks only have three meets left in the regular season.
They will host Missouri at Barnhill Arena on Friday night at 7:45 p.m.
Head coach Jordyn Wieber previews the meet with the Tigers in the video above.
by: Courtney Mims
Posted:
Updated:
by: Courtney Mims
Posted:
Updated:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Gymbacks only have three meets left in the regular season.
They will host Missouri at Barnhill Arena on Friday night at 7:45 p.m.
Head coach Jordyn Wieber previews the meet with the Tigers in the video above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>