The Arkansas Razorbacks end their regular season off in Alabama as they face the Crimson Tide tomorrow at 6:00 pm on SEC Network plus. Dave Van Horn and the Hogs look to win their fourth consecutive SEC West title, but may need a sweep in Alabama to do so. They will also stay in Alabama for the SEC conference tournament.
WATCH: Arkansas looks to win their fourth consecutive SEC west title | Dave Van Horn previews Alabama
by: CJ Maclin
Posted:
Updated:
