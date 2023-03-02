The Arkansas Men’s Basketball team ends the regular season Saturday against Kentucky at Bud Walton Arena.

As of right now, Kamani Johnson is the only player going through the Senior Day ceremony.

“Yeah. It’s a crazy feeling. I mean, I know I say I’m old, but it’s definitely setting in right now. So, I mean, being a senior, you know, the two and a half years I spent here, it’s been a great run,” Johnson told the media on Thursday, “I Had some great moments here and built some relationships. Saturday is going to be really, really fun.”

You can watch the full press conference with Johnson, Anthony Black and Eric Musselman above.