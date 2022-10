FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks head to Auburn to take on the Tigers on Saturday.

KJ Jefferson, Isaiah Nichols, Dalton Wagner and Trey Knox sat down with the media on Tuesday to preview the matchup.

You can listen to those press conferences in the videos below:

Kickoff for Arkansas-Auburn is set for 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on SEC Network.