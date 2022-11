FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks take on Ole Miss this weekend in Razorback Stadium.

It’s a big game for the Hogs as it’s a chance to get bowl eligible and senior night.

Hear from Luke Jones, Dalton Wagner, Zach Williams and Bumper Pool in the videos below:

Ole Miss-Arkansas kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.