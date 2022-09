FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The 16th ranked Arkansas Razorbacks kick off SEC play this Saturday when they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Jadon Haselwood, Jordan Domineck, Ricky Stromberg and Hudson Clark preview the game in the videos below.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday at Razorback Stadium. ESPN will be broadcasting the game.