Connor Noland, Peyton Stovall, and Head Coach Dave Van Horn all stepped up to the podium after their Game one victory over the North Carolina Tarheels on the road. Game two begins tomorrow at 12:00 pm CT back in Chapel Hill. Listen to the entire press conference as the Hogs look ahead to game 2.
WATCH: Arkansas press conference after Super Regional win over UNC 4-1
by: CJ Maclin
Posted:
Updated:
