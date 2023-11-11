Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – At the age of 16 Will Lambley’s life was altered forever. During a high school football game, the teenager noticed the scoreboard was fuzzy.

In the following weeks, Lambley gradually lost his sight bit by bit. Five months later at Johns Hopkins Will was diagnosed blind.

With his life at crossroads, Will chose move forward with a positive lens on life. He partnered with the Arkansas football team and gives motivational speeches to teams, local businesses, and more.

Pig Trail Nation’s Jacob Morris has more on Will’s inspiring story.