The number four overall seeded Arkansas Razorbacks take down the Ivy league Champions, 11-0 behind 7 hits at Bogle Park. Danielle Gibson opened up the game in the bottom of the fourth inning with a grand slam that extended the lead to 8 and with a couple of walks and hit by pitches, that lead opened up even more.

Listen to Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel, pitcher Mary Haff, and infielder Danielle Gibson. The Hogs play tomorrow at 1 pm.