The Arkansas Razorbacks took down the Stanford Cardinals 17-2 behind 21 hits by the Hogs. In one game, the Hogs made Arkansas history with the most hits in one game during the MCWS and the most hits by any team in the MCWS at Charles Schwab in Omaha. Connor Noland, Chris Lanzilli, & Dave Van Horn talk about that historic performance after the game.
WATCH: Arkansas takes down Stanford by 15 in Omaha | DVH, Lanzilli, & Noland come to the podium
by: CJ Maclin
Posted:
Updated:
