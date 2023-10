Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Coach Musselman, as well as players El Ellis and Trevon Brazile met with the media Friday night following Arkansas’ 92-39 exhibition win over UT Tyler.

Arkansas jumped out to a 20-4 lead and cruised to a victory in the first of two exhibition matchups. The Razorbacks held the Patriots to 1-20 shooting from beyond the arc.

The Hogs are back in action next Saturday for another exhibition against #3 Purdue.