Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Coach Musselman, as well as Chandler Lawson and Tramon Mark met with the media following No. 14 Arkansas’ 81-77 overtime victory over No. 3 Purdue in Saturday’s exhibition matchup.

Tramon Mark and Trevon Brazile led the way for the Hogs scoring 15 points apiece. Purdue led 69-66 in the final 30 seconds but a Mark three pointer sent the game to overtime.

Arkansas was tasked with dealing with the reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey for Purdue. The Hogs limited Edey to 15 points and 9 rebounds. The center also fouled out of the game in the overtime period.

Next up for the Razorbacks is the regular season opener against Alcorn State in Bud Walton Arena on November 6th.