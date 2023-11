Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Coach Musselman, as well as Jalen Graham and Khalif Battle met with the media after No. 14 Arkansas’ 93-59 victory over Alcorn State.

Battle led all scorers with 21 points. Graham chipped in eight points in 14 minutes in his first game action of the season.

Next up for Arkansas is a home matchup with Gardner-Webb on Friday. Tip is set for 7 p.m.