Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Coach Musselman, as well as Devo Davis and Khalif Battle met with the media following Arkansas’ 97-83 win over Furman.

Battle led all scorers with 25 points, including 20 in the second half. Davis was dominant all around totaling 10 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds.

Up next for the Razorbacks is a trip to Tulsa to matchup with No. 19 Oklahoma.