Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Coach Musselman and Tramon Mark met with the media following No. 14 Arkansas’ 78-72 loss to UNCG.

The loss dropped Arkansas to 2-1 on the season. UNCG earned its first ever win over a program ranked in the top-25.

Tramon Mark led Arkansas with 21 points. Next up for the Razorbacks is a matchup with Stanford in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Wednesday.