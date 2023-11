Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Coach Musselman and Trevon Brazile met with the media Monday afternoon to wrap up the Battle 4 Atlantis and preview Wednesday’s matchup with Duke.

Arkansas sits at 4-3 and dropped out of the AP Top 25 following a 1-2 showing in the Bahamas. The Razorbacks defeated Stanford before falling to Memphis and North Carolina.

Arkansas and Duke are scheduled to tipoff at 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday inside Bud Walton Arena. The game will be televised in ESPN.