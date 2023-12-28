FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KWNA/KFTA) – Arkansas basketball head coach Eric Musselman met with the media Thursday morning to preview the Razorbacks upcoming matchup against UNC-Wilmington.

“I think the guys have done great. I mean, we’ve been able to go two days, you know, prior to the last game,” Musselman said to the media over zoom. “We’ve gone two days, you know, since we came back from from our our Christmas break. It’s allowed us to clean some things up offensively. You know, it’s allowed us to do prep.”

The fifth year head coach also touched on the team’s Christmas party, the bench depth of both Arkansas and UNCW, and the Hogs ability to play four guards like the win over Abilene Christian.

