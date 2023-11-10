Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Coach Neighbors, as well as Samara Spencer and Saylor Poffenbarger met with the media following Arkansas’ 82-79 victory over Murray State on Friday.

The Razorbacks led the Racers by as many as 24 points in the third quarter but saw their lead slip away in the fourth quarter. Freshman Taliah Scott led all scorers with 25 points.

The program hosted its annual Elementary Day hosting local children on field trips. Over 50 schools and over 7000 children on 135 buses attended the event. The total attendance topped 11,000 and slotted in at 4th most in program history.

Next up for Arkansas is Little Rock at home on Tuesday. Tip is set for 7 p.m. inside Bud Walton Arena.