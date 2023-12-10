Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Coach Neighbors met with the media following Arkansas’ 74-70 loss to UAPB.
The win over the Razorbacks was UAPB’s first Power 5 victory since joining the SWAC. Watch the full presser above.
by: Jacob Morris
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jacob Morris
Posted:
Updated:
Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Coach Neighbors met with the media following Arkansas’ 74-70 loss to UAPB.
The win over the Razorbacks was UAPB’s first Power 5 victory since joining the SWAC. Watch the full presser above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now