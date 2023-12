Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Coach Neighbors met with the media to preview Arkansas women’s basketball’s matchup with Louisiana Tech.

The Razorbacks are 7-2 and coming off a 81-66 loss to No. 2 UCLA on Sunday. The Hogs play five more non-conference games before the SEC slate begins.

Arkansas and Lousiana Tech tipoff at 7 p.m. on Thursday inside Bud Walton Arena.