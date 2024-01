Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Coach Neighbors met with the media Tuesday afternoon to preview Thursday’s matchup against Mississippi State.

The Hogs sit at 13-4 overall and 1-1 in SEC play. Tip between the Bulldogs and Razorbacks is set for 8 p.m. inside Bud Walton Arena. The game will be televised on SEC Network.