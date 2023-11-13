Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Coach Pittman took the podium Monday afternoon following Saturday’s 48-10 loss to Auburn and ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Florida International.

The Head Hog fielded questions about job security, his team’s performance against the Tigers, and more.

Saturday marks the second overall meeting between Arkansas and FIU. The Razorbacks won the lone meeting back in 2007 58-10 in Fayetteville.

Kick between the Hogs and Panthers is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU.