Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Coach Pittman took the stand Monday afternoon to wrap up LSU and preview Saturday’s game with Texas A&M in Arlington.

Arkansas fell 34-31 to LSU on Saturday in Baton Rouge. Damian Ramos hit a 20 yard field goal with five seconds remaining to win it for the Tigers.

Arkansas leads the all time series with the Aggies 42-34-3. However, Texas A&M has won 10 of the 11 previous meetings between the two teams. The Aggies won 23-21 last year in Arlington.

Kickoff between the Aggies and Razorbacks is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday. The game will be broadcasted on SEC Network.