Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Coach Pittman took the stand Monday afternoon to wrap up Kent State and preview Saturday’s clash with BYU.

Arkansas took down the Golden Flashes 28-6 on Saturday to move to 2-0. A win against the Cougars, Arkansas would start 3-0 for the third consecutive season under Pittman. The Razorbacks have not started 3-0 in three consecutive seasons since 1977-1979 under the legendary Lou Holtz.

BYU enters Saturday’s matchup 2-0 with wins over Sam Houston State and Southern Utah. The Cougars and Hogs kickoff at 6:30 pm inside Razorback Stadium with the game being televised on ESPN2.