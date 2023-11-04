Fayetteville, AR (KWNA/KFTA) – Coach Sam Pittman and Arkansas’ players met with the media following the Razorbacks’ thrilling 39-36 OT victory over Florida.

Saturday marked the first ever victory for the program over Florida in Gainesville. The Razorbacks were 0-9 in Gainesville coming into the day.

The Arkansas’ offense had arguably its best day of the season under interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton. Guiton took over for Dan Enos as playcaller after Enos was fired following the team’s 7-3 loss to Mississippi State in Razorback Stadium before the bye.

KJ Jefferson finished 20/31 for 255 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He added 88 yards and another touchdown on the 18 rushes.

Arkansas returns home to battle Auburn next Saturday. Kickoff between the Razorbacks and Tigers is set for 3pm.