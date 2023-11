Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Coach Pittman, as well as QB KJ Jefferson, DL Landon Jackson, OL Brady Latham, and RB Isaiah Augustave met with the media following Arkansas’ 44-20 victory over FIU.

KJ Jefferson led the way for the Razorbacks breaking Arkansas records for pass yardage and touchdowns. The Mississippi native finished 15-28 for 187 yards and three touchdowns.

Next up for Arkansas is a Black Friday matchup with Missouri. Kick is set for 3 p.m. and will be televised on CBS.