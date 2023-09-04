Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Coach Pittman met with the media Monday afternoon to wrap up the season opener against Western Carolina and preview Saturday’s matchup with Kent State.

Arkansas defeated WCU 56-13 at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday. QB KJ Jefferson led the way finishing 18-23 for 246 yards and 4 total touchdowns.

Kent State fell 56-6 in its opener against UCF. The Golden Flashes finished 5-7 with losses to Washington, Oklahoma, and Georgia in 2022. Saturday marks the first ever meeting between Arkansas and Kent State on the football field.

A win against Kent St. would give the Hogs their third consecutive 2-0 start to a season under Pittman. The Razorbacks have not started 2-0 in three consecutive seasons since 1998-2000 under Houston Nutt.