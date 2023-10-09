Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Coach Pittman met with the media Monday afternoon to preview Saturday’s matchup with No. 11 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

The Razorbacks fell 27-20 to Ole Miss in Oxford this past weekend. The Hogs had a chance to drive the length of the field to tie the game but a KJ Jefferson interception sealed the victory for the Rebels.

Alabama has won 16 consecutive games against Arkansas. The last Razorback victory in the series came in 2006 in a 24-23 2OT win.

The Razorbacks and Crimson Tide kickoff at 11am on Saturday. Under Nick Saban, Alabama is 26-0 in games that kickoff at 11:30am or earlier.