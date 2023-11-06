Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Coach Sam Pittman met with the media Monday afternoon to wrap up the team’s win over Florida and preview Saturday’s matchup against Auburn.

The Razorbacks defeated the Gators 39-36 in overtime to grab the program’s first ever victory in Gainesville.

Arkansas took down Auburn 41-27 last season on the road. The win snapped a six game losing streak against the tigers.

Saturday marks the latest meeting between the two teams on the calendar since 1984 when the two teams met in the Liberty bowl on December 27th.

Kickoff between the Razorbacks and Tigers is set for 3 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.