AUBURN, Ala. – Robert Moore’s multi-RBI effort was not enough to power No. 4 Arkansas (35-12, 15-8 SEC) past No. 19 Auburn (32-15, 13-10 SEC) in a 5-3 loss on Saturday afternoon at Plainsman Park.

The Hogs and Tigers will meet in the rubber game of the series on The Plains at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 8, on SEC Network+. Arkansas will look to clinch its fourth consecutive series victory over Auburn when it takes the field tomorrow afternoon.

Dave Van Horn breaks down game 2 against the Auburn Tigers.