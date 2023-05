FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Diamond Hogs are officially in Hoover, Alabama for the SEC Baseball Tournament which starts on Tuesday.

The Razorbacks are the No. 2 seed in the tournament and will play their first game on Wednesday.

Arkansas will take on the winner of the Tennessee-Texas A&M game which will be played Tuesday afternoon.

