The Arkansas baseball team is in their final week of the regular season. Heading to No. 6 Vanderbilt to start a three game series on Thursday, Head Coach Dave Van Horn spoke with the media on Wednesday.

In addition to previewing the series ahead, he also gave an update on second baseman Peyton Stovall and outfielder Jared Wegner.

Hogville’s Otis Kirk writing about Stovall’s season ending injury here:

You can watch the full press conference above.