The 12th ranked Arkansas Razorbacks took the series over 3rd ranked Tennessee Monday night at Bogle Park with a 2-0 win.

The two Razorback runs were compliments of Rylin Hedgecock and her 20th homerun of the season.

Arkansas hits the road for their final series of the regular season this weekend at Missouri. Watch the full press conference with the players and Courtney Deifel above.