On Friday afternoon, Arkansas Baseball Head Coach Dave Van Horn, junior infielder Jace Bohrofen and Peyton Stovall spoke with the media ahead of the 2023 season.

The Arkansas skipper said there are still areas, specifically defensively, that they have questions to figure out, but when it comes to his pitching staff, DVH said, “It’s the best we’ve ever had.”

Arkansas starts the season February 17th in Arlington, TX, in the College Baseball Showdown. The Hogs will play three games inside Globe Life Park against Texas, TCU and Oklahoma State.