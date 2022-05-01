FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Brady Tygart emerged from the bullpen to throw three scoreless innings with five strikeouts, preserving No. 5 Arkansas’ series-clinching 4-3 win over Ole Miss (24-19, 7-14) on Sunday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks, 34-10 overall and 14-7 in SEC play on the year, extended their SEC-leading consecutive home series winning streak to 12 on Sunday. Arkansas, which earned its first home series win against Ole Miss since 2015, has won back-to-back series over the Rebels for the first time since the 2010 and 2011 seasons.